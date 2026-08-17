Dan Burn opens up on Eddie Howe's Newcastle exit and new captaincy honour

Speaking after Newcastle's 3-2 penalty shootout loss to Strasbourg on Sunday following a 1-1 draw, Burn reflected on Howe's departure and insisted that fresh leadership could reinvigorate the squad. However, the newly appointed skipper admitted the manager's sudden exit still caught him off guard, despite having noticed Howe's deep frustration following their final-day defeat to Fulham last season: "No, if I'm honest [whether he knew Howe would leave]. I didn't think he was going to do it. I knew he was disappointed after the Fulham game, but I thought after the summer he was going to be ready to come back," he said, as quoted by The Shields Gazette.

"I spoke to him regularly in the off-season, but yeah, I was in Canada when I found out, I just had a few texts when I woke up. Listen, there's always time for change, and Eddie obviously thought that it was time for him to step away. For lots of reasons people did think it was time for a change. Either way, I was sad to see the manager go, but change can be a good thing and hopefully we'll see the start of that this week."