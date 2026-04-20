'Shows the team they are' - Curtis Jones tears into Everton for suggestion they would've celebrated being two points behind Liverpool after one of their 'worst years'

"This shows the team that we are and the team they are," Jones told the broadcaster. "They're celebrating that they're two points behind us in one of our worst years. If that's what they take as a stepping stone or a step in the right direction then pffttt, I don't know." The comment reflects a jubilant afternoon for the Reds, who moved eight points above their rivals thanks to a 110th-minute winner from captain Virgil van Dijk.

The victory significantly boosted Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, a goal that remains the minimum requirement for Arne Slot’s side as they navigate a turbulent season.

“We don’t think about teams that are catching us. We only ever look forward and we know that we have to play in the Champions League,” Jones added.