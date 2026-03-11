Crystal Palace, Mateta is already back. Glasner: "He will be called up."

There was much discussion about his knee and physical condition during January when his departure from Crystal Palace to Serie A had practically been agreed. Juventus courted him until the last possible moment and in the meantime an agreement had been reached with Milan, but in the end Jean-Philippe Mateta remained with the Eagles.

No club chose to take a chance on the French centre forward due to an unspecified problem with the meniscus in his right knee, with the possibility of surgery that was not actually completed and, in the end, he is already back in action today.