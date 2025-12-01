Getty Images Sport
Crystal Palace to lose Jean-Philippe Mateta?! Striker's contract talks stall as Eagles attempt to extend striker's stay at Selhurst Park
Mateta has thrived under Glasner's guidance at Palace
After initially joining Palace on an 18-month loan deal from Bundesliga side Mainz in January 2021, Mateta has flourished following Glasner’s arrival three years later. In his first two seasons under the guidance of the former Frankfurt and Wolfsburg boss, the forward scored 36 goals in all competitions, playing a significant role in the club winning the FA Cup in 2024-25.
And Mateta has picked up from where he left off in the last two seasons, scoring nine goals in all competitions so far this term. The 28-year-old has netted seven times in the league, making him the joint-third top goalscorer behind Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (14) and Brentford forward Igor Thiago (11), with Brighton attacker Danny Welbeck having also found the back of the net on seven occasions.
- Getty Images Sport
Report claims France striker is in no rush to sign new deal
However, while Mateta continues to sparkle in south London, he is also being linked with a move away as he gets ever-closer to the end of his current contract, which runs out in 2027. And according to the BBC, talks between the former Lyon hitman and Palace have reportedly hit the buffers.
The report states while promising discussions first took place earlier this year, Mateta is now in no rush to commit his long-term future to Palace. Having broken into the France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, it is understood Palace’s No. 14 wants to assess his options after next summer’s showpiece in North America.
While negotiations are believed to be ongoing, the report concludes by saying a number of European clubs have shown an interest in signing Mateta, including Serie A side Atalanta, who are competing in this season’s Champions League. Raffaele Palladino’s side are currently 11th in the Italian top flight, while they are also 10th in the league phase of Europe's premier club competition.
- Getty Images Sport
Glasner angered by Palace's lack of summer investment
The news comes after Palace head coach Glasner - whose own contract expires at the end of 2025-26 - criticised the club’s lack of investment in the summer following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.
After losing star man Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Palace made six permanent signings and one loan acquisition ahead of their maiden European campaign in this season’s Conference League.
“If you play European football for the first time in your history, you should invest and not save,” Glasner said after the loss to United. “I think January is too late [to add]. We will have played more than 50 percent of our games.
“Everything was pretty clear and I didn't say anything but today I think it is also time to speak about it that we missed the chance to play an even better season in the summer.
“We are still in very good positions but the chance to play an even better season we threw away in the summer.”
- Getty Images Sport
Palace boss has confirmed Guehi will leave in the summer
While Palace were able to keep hold of captain Marc Guehi in the summer, Glasner revealed in October that the defender has told the club he will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2026. The England international was on the verge of joining Liverpool on transfer deadline day, only for the move to be called off.
"I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year," said Glasner. "The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal.
"And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together.”
Both Mateta and Guehi are expected to start when Palace take on strugglers Burnley in the league on Wednesday. Glasner’s charges are currently ninth in the top flight, while they also sit 18th in the Conference League standings.
