'I was crying on the way home' - Jesse Lingard opens up on 'emotional' Man Utd exit as FC Seoul star admits he was 'stifled' at Old Trafford 'sitting on the bench for money'
Jesse Lingard has admitted he was "crying on the way home" after deciding not to accept sitting on the bench "for money" at Manchester United.
- Product of the Red Devils' academy
- Left Old Trafford as a free agent in 2022
- Now plying his trade in South Korea