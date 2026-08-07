GOAL
‘Cruel football’ works against Wrexham legend Paul Mullin but ex-Red Dragons star backs Kieffer Moore to lead Premier League promotion charge
Mullin scored 110 goals for Wrexham & won three promotions
In the wake of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac completing a stunning takeover at the Racecourse Ground in 2021, marquee additions were required in order to deliver on big ambition. Mullin was among the first through the door.
He scored a quite remarkable 79 goals across his first two seasons as a Wrexham player, with his second campaign delivering National League title glory. League Two was swept through with the minimum of fuss, while the record books were rewritten in 2024-25 when a third successive step up the EFL ladder was taken.
Mullin was a fan favourite and cult hero by that stage, but began to slip down the pecking order under Phil Parkinson and was denied the opportunity to prove his worth in the Championship. Loan spells at Wigan and Bradford were taken in.
The 31-year-old frontman has now linked up with fourth tier Rotherham as a free agent, with his deal at Wrexham being written off.
- Getty
Mullin joined Rotherham following his release by Wrexham
He will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Red Dragons supporters, with Trundle - speaking in association with Stake - telling GOAL of Wrexham’s decision to move on from a modern day great: “It's cruel football, isn't it? You look at what Mulls has done and for me, Wrexham wouldn't be where they are without him. That's the way football works. Mulls moved on, never got his chance really in the Championship.
“With the players that they've got there, they've got different types of players that can score you different goals. They've got attack threats from every angle.”
Mullin posted on social media when bidding an emotional farewell to Wrexham: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much to all the fans, near and far. What we create together is something I'll always be proud of.
“This club is special and has been to me and my family from the very start. I want nothing more than to see this club continue to progress - for all those people who came together to keep it alive and for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac who are a special pair of people. This might be the end for me as a player, but there's not a chance it's the end of my love and affection for the club.”
Key men picked out in Premier League promotion bid
Reynolds and Mac have continued to make funds available across various transfer windows that have allowed for regular additions to be made in the striking department. Not all of those signings have worked out, but Wrexham are well stocked for forwards.
Assessing their options for the 2026-27 campaign, Trundle - who spent two years at the Racecourse between 2001 and 2003 - added: “Kieffer Moore will always get you goals and the way Parky plays as well, he will go a little bit more direct which I enjoy sometimes because I think that people can overplay a little bit.
“When you've got someone like Kieffer Moore, especially that aerial threat, when you put them balls in, he causes lots of problems and he will get your goals. I think it is all about keeping him fit because if you can keep him fit, he's someone who can get you that promotion.”
- Getty
Wrexham fixtures 2026-27: Carabao Cup & Championship openers
Moore found the target on 13 occasions for the Red Dragons last season, while Josh Windass chipped in with 17 efforts across all competitions. Bailey Cadamarteri is among those to have found the net in pre-season, while Sam Smith and Davis Keillor-Dunn provide alternative options for long-serving boss Parkinson to consider.
Wrexham will return to competitive action on Friday when facing Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round, before the pursuit of precious Championship points and another bid for promotion into the Premier League gets underway in a derby date at Cardiff on August 17.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting