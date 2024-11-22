Cristiano Ronaldo x Mr Beast! YouTube giant urges Al-Nassr forward to collab with superfan IShowSpeed and NFL legend Tom Brady as he appears on star’s channel in bid to ‘break the internet’
Mr Beast has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to collaborate with iShowSpeed and NFL star Tom Brady as he bids to build his YouTube following.
- Internet personality appears on Ronaldo's channel
- Pair have a relaxed chat in video
- Beast hands over some internet tips