GFX Wrexham Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham?! Superstar tipped to make blockbuster transfer to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side due to their 'huge profiles' as owners are told 'nothing is impossible'

C. RonaldoWrexhamTransfersLeague OneAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Wrexham from Al-Nassr would make sense because of the player and club's brands, William Gallas says.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo still scoring goals at Al-Nassr
  • Wrexham climbing up English pyramid
  • Gallas suggests deal would make sense
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below