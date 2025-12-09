Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo branded the Vegeta to Lionel Messi's Goku after showing 'frustration' about GOAT debate as ex-Arsenal star makes Dragon Ball Z analogy
GOAT debate: Messi & Ronaldo battle for No.1 spot
Discussion regarding who can rightly call themselves the best to ever do it has rumbled on for over 20 years. Ronaldo and Messi have spent two decades at the very top of their chosen profession, claiming 13 Golden Balls and countless entries in the record books between them.
Messi, who has enhanced his standing as the most decorated player in history with an MLS Cup triumph at Inter Miami - taking him to 47 major honours - is a World Cup winner and the man held up by many as the finest performer of this, or any other generation.
Others have sided with Ronaldo, with the Al-Nassr icon - who has previously turned out for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus - still going strong at 40 years of age as he continues to prove what can be achieved through relentless hard work.
Messi vs Ronaldo: Dragon Ball Z analogy
Ronaldo, who is giving no thought to retirement just yet, has happily billed himself as the GOAT. He is set to grace another World Cup next summer, with Messi also expected to take part at that event as Argentina seek to defend their global crown in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Pepe could also make that tournament with the Ivory Coast and has added his voice to the long-running GOAT debate. The 30-year-old forward, who is now on the books of Spanish side Villarreal, has told Just Riadh of why CR7 talks too much to be considered the greatest: “Cristiano Ronaldo does a lot of interviews, and he talks a lot about Messi, and that's how you see that he (Ronaldo) is number two.
“You know Dragon Ball Z? Vegeta always talked like that (about Goku), and who never talked: Goku. Ronaldo has the same frustration that Messi is always ahead of him.
“In the Messi or Ronaldo debate, I say Messi, if you only look at football properly, forget the stats, all that, Messi is insane. There is no human on earth that can look Messi in the eyes(play like Messi). There won't be another Messi.”
Super powers: Pepe explains why Messi 'slaps everyone'
Pepe, who spent four years tied to Premier League giants Arsenal between 2019 and 2023, added on why he will always pick South American flair over Portuguese passion: “As a footballer? Messi slaps everyone, he's an otherworldly being, and we'll never see a player like him again. In discussions about Messi and Ronaldo, I say Messi.
“When you talk about statistics and what each player does, there are those who might say Ronaldo, but if you're following football closely because the experts and everyone in the field, in fact, say Messi.
"Forget the statistics, forget who jumps high, who shoots powerfully, just focus on the football itself! Messi is a crazy thing. Neymar at the peak of his form looks directly into Cristiano's eyes (meaning on the same level), forget about the statistics.”
Samba superstar: Why Neymar does not run Messi close
Brazilian superstar Neymar - who remains the most expensive player in history after joining Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million (£194m/$258m) in 2017 - has run Messi and Ronaldo close at times over the course of his career, but has never been able to land a Ballon d’Or and seen unfortunate injuries limit his powers.
Quizzed on whether Brazil’s all-time leading scorer occupies the same talent pool as Messi, with his game all about entertaining with quick feet and clever flicks, Pepe said: “No, no, he doesn't look into Messi's eyes, Messi gives him two slaps on the face.”
Messi has committed to a contract at Inter Miami through 2028, which will take him beyond his 40th birthday, while Ronaldo is working on a new two-year deal at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and is being tipped to play on towards more international tournaments with Portugal - having already earned 226 caps and scored 143 goals for his country.
