Cristiano Ronaldo is king! Two Tottenham stars snub Micky van de Ven to name CR7's iconic strike as best goal they've ever seen
Van de Van scored stunning solo goal against Copenhagen
Van de Van illuminated the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when facing Danish opposition as he charged almost the full length of the pitch before hitting the back of the net. The Netherlands international is famed for his pace and running power.
Those qualities were on full display as he muscled his way down the middle of the field, shrugging off opponents as he went, and crashed the ball home to put Spurs three goals to the good on the night - with Thomas Frank’s side eventually running out 4-0 winners despite having Brennan Johnson sent off.
Best goal seen live? Spurs stars make their choice
Unsurprisingly, Van de Van’s solo masterpiece has been the subject of much discussion at Tottenham’s training ground. For many of those watching on, from the pitch and the stands, said strike is the greatest that they have ever seen.
Not everybody falls into that category, though, with there plenty of current Spurs stars that are happy to cast their mind a little further back in order to find the pick of the goals that they have witnessed live.
Wales international Johnson went for a goal registered for his boyhood club Nottingham Forest - a spectacular free-kick from Lewis McGugan - while sticking with the Reds theme, Djed Spence picked his own effort scored against QPR during a loan spell at the City Ground.
Archie Gray also offered a nod to former employers, as he plumped for Patrick Bamford’s stunning volley for Leeds in an FA Cup clash with Peterborough, and Xavi Simons went for Lionel Messi’s iconic effort for Barcelona against Bayern Munich in the Champions League - as he left Jerome Boateng chasing shadows.
Brazilian forward Richarlison went for a legendary overhead kick from Ronaldo, as did CR7’s fellow Portuguese Joao Palhinha. That acrobatic goal was recorded for Real Madrid during a European outing against Juventus in April 2018.
Plenty of Van de Ven’s current team-mates were happy to side with him in the best goal debate, including Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, Wilson Odobert, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai. The man himself went for a goal from Max Arnold for Wolfsburg against Mainz.
What was going through Van de Ven's mind?
Van de Van told Spurs’ official media channels of his stunner against Copenhagen and what was going through his mind as he raced towards goal: "I get the ball in our own box, and every time I saw a little gap of space in front of me, and I started dribbling, I was like, hey, every time I can get a bit more. I know when I get my speed and acceleration it's difficult to catch up sometimes, and then in one way I was like, hey, I'm through. I was like, ‘I'm going all the way now’, just try to score.
"When I came through, to be honest, in my head I was like, ‘I know my strike is quite good, my left inside foot is quite strong’ but, at this point, you just say in your head, ‘I need to score this one, man’.
"Another team-mate was next to me, I don't know who it was, and I know their centre-back was in the middle, and of course at one point he needs to make a decision. I was like, ‘nah, I keep going all the way now’ and just try to shoot a short corner. To be honest, I haven't seen it go in. I just heard everyone celebrating, I just knew I had to score."
