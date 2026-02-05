Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo threatens Al-Nassr exit! Portugal superstar feels 'betrayed' and is considering future after going on strike
Ronaldo's fury
Ronaldo was absent from Nassr's squad for their clash with Riyadh, as he protested PIF's decision to transfer Karim Benzema between two of the clubs they own: Ittihad to Hilal. Nassr did not see their squad strengthened in the same way and CBS Sports now reports that the Portugal superstar has warned those in Saudi Arabia that he is prepared to leave the club, and the country altogether, over the recent transfer activity.
Reports earlier on Thursday claimed that Saudi officials expected him to end his strike, as CR7, who is now back in training, is well aware Nassr play Ittihad on Friday.
Ronaldo is working on the most lucrative deal in world football, which is said to earn him a reported £500,000 a day, and is contractually obliged to make himself available and play unless an injury has been picked up. It is now unclear, though, if he will play against Ittihad as he ponders more moves to make his point.
Could Ronaldo leave?
Per the report, a source claims Ronaldo feels "betrayed" and now wants assurances over the club's direction if he is to remain at Nassr. His contract contains a release clause worth €50 million (£43m) and CBS Sports has claimed there could be interest from his boyhood club, Sporting CP, as well as leading clubs in Türkiye. Hilal are currently four points clear of Nassr at the top of the table and, to rub salt in Ronaldo's wounds, Benzema scored a hat-trick on his debut in a thumping win over Akhdoud.
Ronaldo, of course, has not won the Saudi Pro League during his time in the country.
Former Premier League star and ex-England international Danny Murphy has told talkSPORT of CR7’s behaviour: “Maybe Ronaldo could give some of his earnings to the club to then help them get more players. I've never heard of something so ridiculous in all my life, self-indulgent nonsense.”
Benzema's reasons
Benzema explained his motivation for the switch, as he bids to win the league title. Ronaldo's side, by comparison, went through a quiet January window, signing only under-23 midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem.
Benzema said: "Clear message - you know my mentality - I have a lot of ambition. I will work; I will give everything on the pitch. I will help this team and, Inshallah, bring trophies, because for me it's more important to bring trophies. And we have a good team, good fans, so together, Inshallah, we will do it. I feel good. I'm happy to be here after my first training with the team and the coach. I'm so happy and glad to be part of this team. It's a great team with a great history; they won a lot of trophies. It's like Real Madrid here in Asia, you know."
Hilal's CEO Esteve Calzado said of Ronaldo's tantrum: "You should ask him. We are focusing on ourselves. In the end, it's not like they [Al-Nassr] had a bad summer transfer window with Joao Felix [and Kingsley] Coman arriving. There's a rivalry and a passion in this country that I never would have imagined; I thought I'd seen it all. People have gone crazy with the [Benzema] signing. We were looking to sign a striker, and a unique opportunity came up. A Ballon d'Or winner, with a spectacular talent-the statistics speak for themselves."
What comes next?
It still remains to be seen when Ronaldo will return to competitive action for Al-Nassr. His latest update suggests he may well be available for Friday's match against Al-Ittihad, although there has been speculation he will once again miss out for Jorge Jesus's side. All eyes will certainly be on the Al-Nassr team sheet on Friday to see if Ronaldo is back and ready to lead his team out once again.
