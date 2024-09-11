'You cannot say that' - Cristiano Ronaldo tears into Erik ten Hag for his conduct as Man Utd boss & instructs him to 'listen' to Ruud van Nistelrooy if he wants to save his job
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised his old boss Erik ten Hag and said the Red Devils "need to rebuild everything".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo discusses old club on Rio Ferdinand podcast
- Criticises Erik ten Hag
- Says club needs rebuilding from bottom up