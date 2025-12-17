Cristiano Junior played a pivotal role in Al-Nassr's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday as he scored the decisive equaliser for this side. The 15-year-old was present inside the opponent's penalty box as he clinically converted a right-footed shot to find the back of the net. Only a month back, he'd shown similar composure to score his first goal at international level in the Seleccao's youth ranks.
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's son shows off finishing prowess to score only goal for Al-Nassr U16s in draw with Al-Ittihad
Cristiano Junior helps Al-Nassr hold Al-Ittihad
Watch the clip
Cristiano Jr's progress continues in Saudi
The young forward’s football education has been as global as his father’s professional career. Having spent time in the youth academies of Real Madrid and Juventus in the past, Cristiano Jr. is now part of Al-Nassr’s academy setup in Saudi Arabia, where his father continues to shine in the Saudi Pro League.
The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend has always spoken openly about his son’s footballing potential. But he’s also been careful to balance praise with perspective. "He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn’t like to lose," Ronaldo had earlier said about his son. "I don’t make big pressure; I make a little. He already has pressure being the son of Cristiano. Let him make his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can become a professional player."
How is it going for Ronaldo in Saudi?
After failing to win any major trophy in his first two-and-a-half seasons in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo - a serial winner - is desperate to bring home silverware in the 2025-26 campaign. With 11 goals and two assists in just 12 appearances this season, the Portugal icon remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack and driving force behind their domestic ambitions, as they sit top of the league.
The 40-year-old could be back in action for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two on Christmas Eve as they take on Al-Zawraa in a group stage game at home. Ronaldo is yet to feature in any of the ACL 2 group games thus far and it remains to be seen if he will feature in the Jorge Jesus' matchday squad for the clash.