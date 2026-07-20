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Cristiano Ronaldo ‘still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia’ but 2030 World Cup doubts raised by Brazil legend R9
The battle against time
The burning question remains: will Cristiano Ronaldo still be spearheading the attack for Portugal until the 2030 World Cup? The debate surrounding the legendary No. 7’s longevity has drawn comment from his namesake, Ronaldo Nazario. Speaking on ESPN, the iconic O Fenomeno reflected on the gruelling physical reality elite players face as they enter the twilight of their careers.
"Normally, the body warns you that you are no longer able to keep up," the two-time World Cup winner explained. "I think both Cristiano and Neymar have reached that point where they need to find a consensus with their bodies. The battle against the body is a very difficult one to win."
Saudi level vs World Cup intensity
The distinction between club football in emerging leagues and the frantic pace of international tournaments is a key factor in R9's analysis. While Ronaldo continues to break records with Al-Nassr, the level of opposition and the physical stakes of a tournament like the World Cup occupy a different tier of difficulty.
The legendary Brazilian striker suggested that while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a force in the Middle East, the demands of the international stage are becoming a bridge too far. "Perhaps he still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia, but when it comes to the World Cup, we see that it is much more difficult," 'O Fenomeno' explained. "The level there is much higher."
Listening to the body
The Brazilian Ronaldo is well-placed to discuss the physical toll of football, having dealt with career-threatening knee injuries during his peak years before eventually hanging up his boots. He believes that the body provides signs that cannot be ignored, regardless of a player's professional discipline or historic achievements.
Opening up on the harsh reality of retirement, the Brazilian icon explained that the ultimate downfall for any professional is the moment the mind makes a promise the body can no longer keep. "Despite our passion, our love for football and the desire to play forever, I think the body, in the end, decides for us. Nowadays I don't play football because my mind works in a way that my body can't keep up with," he concluded.
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Ronaldo's shattered World Cup dreams
The 41-year-old Ronaldo had hoped to guide Portugal to their first-ever World Cup title in what was his sixth appearance in the tournament. However, his dreams were shattered by eventual champions Spain, resulting in a Round of 16 exit. Ronaldo started all five of Portugal’s matches during the tournament, netting three goals – a brace against Uzbekistan and a single strike against Croatia.
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