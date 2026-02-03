Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man Utd for a third spell?! Ex-team-mate delivers transfer verdict after 'shock' strike decision at Al-Nassr

Speculation is growing over Ronaldo's future, with some even mentioning the possibility of a third stint with Manchester United.

The veteran forward became a world superstar during his first spell at Old Trafford, picking up a collection of trophies including the Premier League and the Champions League while also scooping his first Ballon d'Or.

He continued his path towards all-time legendary status by moving to Real Madrid, for whom he became the club's all-time leading goal-scorer with 450 strikes in 438 appearances, before spending three seasons in Italy with Turin giants Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Ronaldo back to United in 2021 as the Norwegian targeted a title push and his old team-mate repaid him with goals, registering 24 in 38 matches across all competitions. However, Solskjaer was sacked and replaced by Erik ten Hag, who struggled to see eye to eye with Ronaldo, resulting in an explosive departure to Al-Nassr.

Now, former team-mate Wes Brown has given his take on a potential return to United for Ronaldo.