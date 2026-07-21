Is this when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire with Portugal? Date reportedly set for GOAT to end record-breaking 146-goal international career

The future of Ronaldo on the international stage has been a topic of intense speculation, but a definitive end date may have now been set. According to sports journalist Mohammed Awaad, a Portuguese agent has revealed that Ronaldo plans to retire from international duty following one final match for Portugal.

Awaad shared the insider information regarding the upcoming fixture, stating: "He will play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League, the match will be at the Sporting Lisbon stadium, Jose Alvalade." This means the September 24 clash will likely be the final time fans see Ronaldo in Portuguese colours.