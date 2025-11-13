Nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo! Portugal star sarcastically applauds after being shown straight red card for elbow against Ireland in World Cup qualifier

Ronaldo had promised to be a "good boy" ahead of the match as he previewed his team's World Cup qualifier. He told reporters: "‘It’s a pleasure to come and play here again. Of course, it will be tough. I hope they don’t boo me too much tomorrow. I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy. But of course, I do my job. I try to win the game and try to score to help my team. I’m sure that the game will be difficult."

The Al-Nassr star had also admitted before the game that next year's competition will be his final World Cup. He explained: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment in the big competition. I'm enjoying the moments, but when I mean soon, it's really soon because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in different scenarios for the clubs and the national teams. I’m really proud, let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."

