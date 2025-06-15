'Like father, like son' - Cristiano Ronaldo gets new training partner as CR7 flexes muscles and Junior looks to follow in record-breaking footsteps after Portugal debut
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new training partner, with CR7 making a "like father, like son" claim after being joined in the gym by Junior.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cristiano Jr made bow for Portugal U15 side
- Helped them to win tournament trophy
- Watched father lift Nations League crown