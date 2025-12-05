Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi ‘retirement match’: 2026 World Cup final claim as CR7 receives ‘perfect finish’ message
GOATs at 2026 World Cup: Will Ronaldo face Messi?
Messi is yet to confirm that he will be gracing next summer’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but the expectation is that the Inter Miami superstar will captain his country in their title defence.
Ronaldo has suggested that the 2026 finals will be his last, but the evergreen 40-year-old is being tipped to play on for some time yet. Fans in every corner of the planet would love to see CR7 lock horns with eternal rival Messi on the grandest of stages.
Last dance: Could Ronaldo meet Messi in World Cup final?
Ex-Portugal international Mendes - speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football betting - has said of that potentially happening: “It's always a big occasion. Every time there's a Ronaldo vs Messi match, it's always a big occasion. We were fortunate enough to see those amazing players, but I think they were unlucky to be in the same generation. If they played at different times, they would both be considered the best of all time in their respective generations without question. But again, there's always that debate, who was the best? Messi or Ronaldo?
“So every time there's a game between them, it's a big occasion. And it'll be great every time you see it. I hope Messi plays, because Messi on the pitch is always a joy to watch as a football fan, not just as a Portuguese fan, but as a football fan. I hope he goes. Portugal and Argentina in the final would be good. It could be the retirement match for one of them.”
Evergreen Ronaldo: How long with CR7 play for?
Mendes is among those that believe Ronaldo can play for as long as he wants, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still a talismanic presence for club and country. Mendes added: “As long as Cristiano is fit and ready to play, he should play. It just brings something, even if he's not involved a lot of the time, he's always a worry for the other team. He has that killer instinct, that killer touch inside the box. When the ball bounces to him, he can score at any time, at any minute. So I think if he's fit, he should start. Every single day.
“I think in Portugal, maybe 90% of the Portuguese people want Cristiano Ronaldo to start. But there's always that 10%, you know, there's always that 10%. But I think, again, as I said, if he drops him for some reason, it must be a physical reason. If he's fit, I think he should play. And I think Roberto Martinez will play him all the time.”
Ronaldo targets: Individual targets being chased down
Ronaldo, who is now plying his club trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, appears to still have individual targets to chase down. Mendes sees those keeping a personal fire burning, but a World Cup triumph could convince the evergreen frontman to bow out.
Mendes said: “I don't know what's happening in his head and if he wants to play on. But if in his head the word retirement is there, I think winning the World Cup will be the perfect finish for him.
“The 1,000 goals? That's the thing. He may go on for one or two more years. In Saudi, he may score them. But again, if we don't win it, maybe he'll stay a couple more years to chase that record, that 1,000 goal. But if we win it, I think it'll be a massive doubt in his head if it's enough or if he'll go for the 1,000 goal. So let's see.”
It has been suggested that Ronaldo, who is now tied to terms in the Middle East through to 2027, will prolong his record-shattering career long enough that he gets to line up alongside eldest son Cristiano Jr - who is part of Al-Nassr’s academy system and has already made his international bow with Portugal at youth level.
