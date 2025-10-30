Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal U16s debut as Al-Nassr star's mother shares encouraging message to grandson

Ronaldo Jr, affectionately known as Cristianinho in Portugal, was called up to the U16s squad for the first time ahead of the Federations Cup, which started in Turkey on Thursday and runs until November 4. Ronaldo Jr, aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps having already been part of the youth setups at Juventus, Manchester United and Al-Nassr, came off the bench in the dying stages of the tournament opener as Portugal ran out 2-0 winners.

“He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn’t like to lose,” Cristiano Ronaldo Sr said about his son.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also been careful not to place too much pressure on his eldest child, stressing the importance of letting him grow and learn on his own. “I don’t make big pressure; I make a little. He already has pressure being the son of Cristiano. Let him make his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can become a professional player.”