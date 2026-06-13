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Revealed: Role played by Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho in making Ballon d’Or winner Kaka ‘Real Madrid’s worst signing’
The struggle to match world-record expectations
Kaka joined Real Madrid in 2009, having won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 as a Champions League hero with Milan, but his time in Spain was defined more by frustration than trophies. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, the Brazilian playmaker reflected on the harsh perception of his legacy in Madrid compared to other big-money arrivals.
“My time at Real Madrid was very complete. There were personal and professional aspects. I arrived from Milan as the best player, and if you look now at Real Madrid’s worst signings, I’m first along with Hazard. You can see it, Kaka and [Eden] Hazard,” the 44-year-old said.
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Tactical hurdles under Jose Mourinho
The arrival of Jose Mourinho in 2010 further complicated Kaka's search for form, as the Portuguese manager favoured a more physical and direct style of play. Kaka explained that he found himself at the bottom of a pecking order that included emerging stars and established world-class talent.
"My problems in Madrid were, firstly, injuries, and secondly, the coach’s decisions," he added. "Mourinho preferred other players: Özil, Di María, Benzema, Cristiano... There I was. We were all fighting for two spots in the starting eleven. He opted for other players. That time was really important for me because I tried to show him, I did everything I could, that I could play more and have more consistency. At the same time, I had a personal identity problem."
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The Cristiano effect
While the competition for places was fierce, Kaka maintained a strong relationship with the club’s talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite Ronaldo effectively taking the spotlight that Kaka was expected to share, the Brazilian had nothing but praise for the Portuguese superstar’s relentless work ethic and impact on the pitch.
He added: "I played with him, Cristiano Ronaldo, for four years. A great guy, a great teammate. We spoke Portuguese, and I was with the Portuguese players: Marcelo, Pepe, Carvalho, Cristiano... It was a great group. He has his own way of thinking, of breaking records, of scoring more goals. It’s incredible. I understand it. He works for it. It’s different. For me, things happen. I want to improve, to be better, but there are many things I can’t control. He was an inspiration. It’s great to have players like that. He solved a lot of problems for us. When you have players like that, it’s incredible. It was incredible to have him."
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A legacy of integrity and faith
Despite being labelled a "worst signing", Kaka remains proud of how he conducted himself behind the scenes. He revealed a touching final conversation with Florentino Perez that reinforced his standing as a professional, even during an identity crisis where he questioned if he was still the best in the world or a total failure.
"The day I left Real Madrid, Florentino called me into his office and said, Look, it didn’t go as we all wanted, but I’m very happy that you played for us. You’ve always been professional and had integrity. You’ve never said anything bad about the coach, the club, or anyone here." He continued, "I never said anything, and you’ll never see me say anything bad about the club or the coach. I had to go through it. I’m very happy with who I am today, and that’s partly thanks to that time," Kaka concluded.
During his four-year spell with Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013, Kaká made 120 appearances across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 39 assists. Throughout his time in the Spanish capital, he helped the club lift both the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.