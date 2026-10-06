AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo sets Jorge Jesus condition for Portugal return as national team row escalates
Ultimatum issued by Al-Nassr superstar
The internal conflict surrounding the Portuguese national team has reached a boiling point, with Ronaldo reportedly making his position clear regarding a potential return to the fold. Currently stationed in Riyadh with Al-Nassr, where he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, the veteran striker has reportedly grown frustrated with the current management.
According to information provided by Rui Santos on CNN Portugal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has established a non-negotiable condition for his return: the departure of current head coach Jesus.
"I can tell you that Cristiano has been very disappointed with these statements. He has allegedly made it clear that he will not return to the national team as long as Jesus remains in charge," the journalist explained, highlighting a total breakdown in the relationship between the nation's most iconic player and the man currently at the helm.
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Jesus remains optimistic despite friction
For his part, Jesus has attempted to project a sense of calm and openness, despite the heavy reports of an ultimatum. Following Portugal's recent victory over Norway, the manager spoke to the press about the possibility of reconciling with his former captain. "I don't know what's going to happen, for me everything is open. He has to decide his life before the call-up. If he is playing and wants to be in the national team, he can come back whenever he wants, why not?" Jesus remarked, appearing to leave the door open for the striker.
The veteran coach, who has enjoyed a successful start to his tenure, downplayed the severity of the fallout, characterising the tension as a simple lack of communication rather than a deep-seated institutional problem. Jesus further noted that the situation was not as complex as the media suggests, stating, "It was a misunderstanding and, in my opinion, it is easy to resolve. As far as I am concerned, everything is fine."
Seleccao shine on the pitch without captain
While the off-field drama dominates the headlines, the actual results on the pitch have been remarkably positive under Jesus's guidance. Portugal has managed to secure a flawless record during the current international break, ensuring their progression in the UEFA Nations League without the presence of their traditional leader.
The team’s tactical shift seems to be working, as they have showcased a balanced attacking threat and defensive solidity in their recent outings. Jesus celebrated this success on social media, writing that we are confident after securing four wins from four matches in the group stage. The statistics back up the manager's bravado, as Portugal reached 12 points at the top of Group Four, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with games to spare.
- AFP
Ronaldo receives political backing
The dispute has even drawn attention from the highest levels of Portuguese society, highlighting the cultural significance of the 39-year-old forward. Former politician António José Seguro stepped in to defend the Al-Nassr captain, stating, "You cannot treat a man who has taken Portugal and its culture to every corner of the world like this."
This high-level backing suggests that the controversy is no longer confined to the football pitch, but has become a matter of national debate regarding how Portugal treats its sporting legends during the twilight of their careers. The public support for Ronaldo adds another layer of pressure on the Portuguese Football Federation as they navigate this delicate situation.
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