Al-Nassr offer Cristiano Ronaldo injury update after Portugal star limps out of Saudi Pro League win

The manager’s tactical reading of the game proved inspired as Al-Nassr finally broke Al-Fayha’s resistance in the 72nd minute through Sadio Mane. Shortly after, Joao Felix’s effort ricocheted in off the goalkeeper to complete the comeback, before Abdullah Al-Hamdan compounded the hosts' misery with a third goal. Jesus noted that he had anticipated the hosts would flag physically as the clock ticked down. "It was an important victory. The game was difficult, as I warned the players before. In the second half, we made things easier for ourselves and managed to turn the result around."

The manager’s bench played a pivotal role in securing the three points, with substitutes making a tangible impact on the proceedings.

"I knew that Al-Fayha would enter the second half with less physical capacity and would not be able to keep up with us. That’s what we exploited in the best way," he revealed. "As a coach, my job is to read the details of the game with precision and make the right substitutions at the right time. But that also requires having players who can decide the game and make the difference."