Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional eight-word message to Al-Nassr team-mates after seeing ANOTHER trophy route close with King's Cup defeat to 10-man Al-Ittihad

Even at 40, Ronaldo’s fire burns brighter than ever. He has been relentless in his pursuit of the 1000-goal mark, a personal milestone that he has set for himself to achieve. However, on Tuesday evening, he couldn't get his act together. He made five attempts to score, but only one of them tested the goalkeeper. His influence in the attacking third was minimal as he was able to create just one scoring opportunity, the assist to Gabriel and even failed to complete one successful dribble or cross. It was a rare off-day for a player who has been in prolific form this season, scoring six goals in six Saudi Pro League matches. He is hungry for more, and earlier this month, at the Portugal Football Globe Awards, Ronaldo made his ambitions clear after receiving the inaugural Prestige Award.

"I want to keep playing for a few years, not many, I have to be honest," he admitted. "I want to thank all my team-mates, for having learned from all of them - and even from this younger generation as well. For me, it's a privilege to be with you. People, especially my family, say, 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?' But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when it's over, I'll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest."