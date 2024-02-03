‘Play cards and have a beer’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s strict regime questioned by Eden Hazard as he defends 'lazy' lifestyle which saw him arrive at Real Madrid overweight

Soham Mukherjee
Cristiano Ronaldo Eden Hazard GFX Getty Images/Goal
Cristiano RonaldoEden HazardReal MadridAl Nassr FCLaLigaChelseaSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s strict regime has been questioned by Eden Hazard, who defended his own lifestyle which saw him arrive at Real Madrid overweight.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hazard arrived at Real Madrid a stone overweight
  • Admitted that he was lazy
  • But questioned Ronaldo's strict fitness regime

Editors' Picks