Cristiano Ronaldo has earned one final shot at World Cup glory with superb Portugal form despite woeful Euro 2024 displays

Martinez has long been a master of misdirection, a coach that always talks a great game, even after a poor performance, so it was inevitable that he would focus on Ronaldo's commendable courage in his post-match press conference, rather than the horror-show that preceded it - and his role in it.
What was even less surprising was that he would stick to his blatantly flawed game plan in the quarter-final clash with France, with Ronaldo once again tasked with leading the line. Doing the same thing over and over again obviously failed to yield a different result and Portugal were eliminated on penalties by a dreadfully ineffective France side, after their toiling talisman had drawn yet another blank.
At that point, the wisdom of persisting with both Martinez and Ronaldo became the subject of a national debate. As one memorable headline implored, "More Portugal, less Ronaldo!" Even during the Seleccao's impressive run of results in the 2024-25 Nations League, there were rumours that the FPF's newly elected president, Pedro Proenca, was leaning towards sacking Martinez after the finals in Germany and replacing him with Jose Mourinho.
Ronaldo was unsurprisingly annoyed by the constant speculation surrounding the Spaniard, who was effectively responsible for prolonging his international career. "Questioning someone who has a spectacular record for Portugal confuses me," he said just before the Nations League final against Spain. "There has been a bit of a lack of respect in this regard. Talking about other coaches does not make sense either. The coach has done an extraordinary job.
"Even when you win, there is this debate, but it is part of the parrots who are at home and give their opinion. What we have to say is that we are very happy with the work that the coach has done, because arriving with a different nationality, speaking our language, singing our anthem with a passion that I see, that is what I value most. The rest doesn't matter at all. The results are very positive, regardless of whether we win or not. There will always be debate, but, for me, it makes no sense at all."
After defending Martinez off the field, Ronaldo then rescued him on it. He netted the winner in the Nations League semi-final win over Germany before striking again in the tournament-decider against Spain, which Portugal won on penalties. Basically, Martinez had risked his job (and what was left of his reputation) on Ronaldo - and the gamble belatedly paid off.