Cristiano Ronaldo in danger of missing Portugal's final camp before 2026 World Cup due to hamstring injury
Hamstring heartbreak for the veteran
Concerns were raised following Al-Nassr's recent clash with Al-Fayha, where the 41-year-old was forced off in the 81st minute. The Saudi giants have since provided a worrying update on their star man’s condition. In an official statement, the club announced: "Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day." This news comes at a nightmare time for both club and country as the season enters its most critical phase.
Portugal facing injury headache
The timing of the setback is particularly sensitive as Martinez prepares to announce his squad for the friendly double-header against Mexico and the United States. Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 and the USMNT on March 31, games viewed as vital preparation for the summer’s showpiece event.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the recovery period could be lengthy enough to rule Ronaldo out of the international break entirely. On social media, Romano noted: "Cristiano Ronaldo could be OUT for up to four weeks with muscle injury. More tests will follow soon as Cristiano is working with clear target to return ASAP after hamstring problems. He’s expected to miss the upcoming two games as his recovery could take 2/4 weeks maximum - also on this will depend his presence with Portugal this month."
Al-Nassr star enters rehab
The injury is a significant blow to Al-Nassr’s title ambitions, with the prolific forward having already bagged 21 goals this season. The club's medical staff are now working around the clock to manage the 41-year-old’s recovery process. While the player is famously dedicated to his physical conditioning, the nature of muscle tears at this stage of a career often requires a cautious approach to prevent further long-term damage that could jeopardize his World Cup participation altogether. If Romano's update is accurate, Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr's next two Saudi Pro League games against Neom and Al-Khaleej.
Geopolitical rumors dismissed
The injury news has also coincided with speculation regarding Ronaldo's status in Saudi Arabia following regional instability. Some reports suggested the player had left the country for security reasons, but these claims have been downplayed by those close to the player, with Al-Nassr releasing photos of the forward actively working at their training complex.
The Portuguese football federation will continue to monitor the situation closely before Martinez officially submits his squad list. Should Ronaldo be unavailable, it would force the manager to trial alternative attacking setups against North American opposition. Fans across the globe will be holding their breath, hoping that the most prolific goalscorer in international football history can overcome this latest hurdle and lead his nation into one final World Cup campaign this summer.
