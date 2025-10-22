Cristiano Ronaldo crowned as most marketable footballer for 2025 as Lionel Messi & Jude Bellingham tumble down list & Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton takes ultimate top spot

There are various big names who have not been featured in the top 50, but who are in the top 100. The likes of Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all ranked between No.50 and No.100. Bellingham has fallen a staggering 66 places.

“The 50 Most Marketable Athletes ranking has become an essential barometer for the sports industry, offering an invaluable snapshot of how the world’s leading athletes are shaping their commercial profiles and brand influence each year,” said Michael Long, Director of Key Projects at SportsPro.

“This year’s list once again highlights an eclectic lineup of global icons and rising stars, each of whom continues to inspire on the field while creating meaningful impact off it.

“For brands, agencies and rights holders alike, 50MM remains the clearest and most objective measure of athlete marketability anywhere in sport.”

Chris Collins, President and Chief Executive of NorthStar Solutions Group, said: “50MM is now two things at once: the industry benchmark for athlete marketability and a working playbook for decision makers. Each year we refine the model, so it reflects how value is actually created – linking disciplined scoring to momentum intelligence and our Athlete Persona framework.

“That gives brands, rights holders and agencies a clearer portfolio fit and expected outcomes, while giving athletes a practical roadmap to grow marketability, close gaps and communicate sponsor alignment with confidence.”