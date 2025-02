Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his "first goal after 40" in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Feiha - but new signing Jhon Duran stole the show.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beat Al-Feiha 3-0

Ronaldo celebrates 'first goal after 40'

Duran steals the show with brace Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱