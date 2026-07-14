Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 'facing financial crisis' as transfer plans halted & squad salary payments delayed
Salary delays disrupt Al-Nassr's pre-season
According to Al-Riyadiyah, Al-Nassr are facing financial difficulties after a liquidity shortage affected the club's day-to-day operations. The reports claims that several first-team players received only part of their June salaries, with the club still working to settle the outstanding payments.
The reported cash-flow issues have surfaced during pre-season, creating uncertainty within the squad. The situation comes despite Al-Nassr's heavy investment in recent years following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.
- Getty Images
Transfer activity ground to a halt
The most immediate sporting consequence of this financial crunch is the suspension of all recruitment activity. The club had been actively surveying the market to find a high-quality replacement for Marcelo Brozovic, whose exit was officially confirmed last week. However, despite the Croatian midfielder’s departure being a significant loss to the engine room, the management has been unable to advance any formal negotiations for a successor.
The lack of liquid funds means that the search for a new foreign midfield star has been placed on hold indefinitely. The technical staff, now leading the team after their Saudi Pro League title success last term, had identified the central midfield position as a priority area for reinforcement, but they now face the prospect of starting the new season with a depleted squad if the economic situation does not improve rapidly.
Financial issues threaten preparations
The reported problems present an early challenge for new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who is preparing Al-Nassr for a campaign across four competitions, including the Saudi Pro League, King's Cup, Saudi Super Cup and AFC Champions League Elite.
Without financial stability or new signings, the club risks entering the season with gaps in the squad. The uncertainty also comes as rival clubs continue strengthening ahead of the new campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Club under pressure to resolve crisis
Attention will now turn to whether Al-Nassr's leadership can resolve the reported liquidity shortage before the season begins. The club's management is under pressure to restore financial stability and restart the club's transfer plans. A swift resolution would allow Al-Nassr to strengthen the squad and focus on defending their Saudi Pro League title while competing in Asia. Until then, preparations for the new season remain overshadowed by uncertainty.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting