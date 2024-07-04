Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr agree personal terms with Ederson & open transfer talks with Man City for goalkeeper

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeCristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr agree personal terms with Ederson & open transfer talks with Man City for goalkeeperEderson MoraesAl Nassr FCTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueManchester CityPremier LeagueCristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Ederson.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Nassr have convinced Ederson to join clubSaudi side have now opened talks with CityBrazilian has a contract until 2026 at EtihadArticle continues below