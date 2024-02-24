'I couldn't give a sh*t' - Jurgen Klopp hits back at celebration police as outgoing Liverpool boss aims to 'keep writing wonderful book' with Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea
Jurgen Klopps aims to win as many trophies as possible before leaving Liverpool at the end of the ongoing season.
- Klopp slammed celebration police
- Wants to make memories before leaving Liverpool
- Liverpool face Chelsea in Carabao Cup final on Sunday