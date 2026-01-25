Could Mason Greenwood return to Man Utd? ‘Discussions’ transfer claim as Red Devils hold buy-back option on Marseille forward

Greenwood came through Manchester United's academy and into the first team but was suspended in January 2022 after being arrested on charges suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. The charges were subsequently discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and new material came to light but Greenwood went on to leave Old Trafford in July 2024. According to Football Insider, Manchester United have spoken about activating the buy-back clause in Greenwood's contract which would allow the Red Devils to bring the forward back for less than his market value. There's no word yet on whether Manchester United have a made a decision on Greenwood, but the club are not expected to strengthen in the January window and would rather wait until the summer to conduct any transfers. The departure of Ruben Amorim, and arrival of Michael Carrick as caretaker boss, has affected the club's transfer plans as well as the return from AFCON of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui.

