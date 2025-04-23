Could Cristiano Ronaldo stand in for Erling Haaland at the Club World Cup? CR7's ex-Man Utd team-mate gives honest take on 'painful' proposed transfer to arch-rivals Man City
Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned joining Manchester City is "not worth it" following reports linking the Al-Nassr forward to the Premier League side.
- Ronaldo linked to Man City
- Possible stand-in for injured Haaland
- Saha says move would be 'painful'