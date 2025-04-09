CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Draw: What you need to know about every team, from the USMNT and Canada to Mexico and Curacao

Ahead of Thursday's draw, GOAL breaks down all 16 teams participating in CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025

The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns this summer for its 18th edition, with matches set to take place across the United States and Canada. Sixteen teams will battle for the title from June 14 to July 6, with games played in 11 cities and 12 stadiums across the two countries. Overall, 15 CONCACAF nations will compete, joined by invited guest Saudi Arabia.

The tournament kicks off with a 16-team group stage, featuring four groups of four. The top two teams from each group - eight total - will advance to the knockout stage. From there, the competition shifts to a single-elimination format, with the winner of each match progressing to the next round.

Teams qualified for the tournament based on their performances in the 2024–25 CONCACAF Nations League and the 2025 Gold Cup Prelims.

Key Dates:

Group Stage: June 14–24

Quarterfinals: June 28–29

Semifinals: July 2

Final: July 6

The Group Stage draw will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, streamed live on the CONCACAF YouTube channel. The draw will use a double-blind system with eight pots. Pots 1–4 contain the participating teams, while Pots 5–8 represent Groups A–D.

Pot 1: Mexico, Canada, Panama, United States

Pot 2: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, Haiti

Pot 3: Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Suriname

Pot 4: Guadeloupe, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia

Ahead of the draw, GOAL looks at every team in the field.