'Completely different to Rasmus Hojlund' - Ruben Amorim admits Benjamin Sesko 'needs to improve in last moments' after Man Utd's £74m frontman draws another blank at Leeds

For all of Hojlund's flaws, the Denmark international still scored 26 goals in 95 games for United, before heading out on loan to Napoli last summer. In half a season at the Italian champions, he has netted nine times in 20 outings and at present, it seems like the 22-year-old wants to join Conte's team permanently. And while Sesko isn't hitting the heights he achieved at Leipzig, Amorim still believes in the young forward, despite calling on him to improve in the "last moments" in front of goal.

He told reporters: "To miss the chances he’s missing, he’s always there. That’s the first step. He’s aggressive when he has to fight for the first ball. If you miss chances, they will say the player did everything wrong, he just needs to score one. We need to have possession in this environment, if we’re trying to be the team we were in the past, with a lot of transition, we don’t want to be like that. We play better compared to last week. We were talking two seconds ago about the chances Ben had. He needs to score one and the weight will lift. Ben is completely different from Rasmus. He’s doing the right things. He needs to improve the last moments."

Matheus Cunha's second-half finish cancelled out Brenden Aaronson's opener in what was the Brazilian's fourth goal of the season. While Amorim praised the former Wolves man, he said it was a team effort in attack.

He told TNT Sports: "Not just him but Josh [Zirkzee] played well in the 20 minutes he had, Ben [Sesko] linked the play well today, [Manuel] Ugarte is showing that he has more to give, and I am really pleased. If these guys play well we always have the chance to win the game."