All completed Liverpool transfers so far in 2023-24 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Liverpool transfers in the 2023-24 season so far.

Liverpool have gone on something of a resurgence this season, with a team Jurgen Klopp has labelled "Liverpool 2.0" following a busy summer transfer window, dedicated to their midfield rebuild.

The Reds now find themselves in an incredibly strong position to lift the Premier League crown, and Europa League title by the end of the season.

Although the Anfield club might need to bolster again in January as injuries begin to pile up, and the ultra-competitive nature of English top-flight, any potential transfer business is up in the air at the moment after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season along with most of the backroom staff.

With the winter transfer window almost drawing to a close, GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Liverpool transfers in the ongoing 2023-24 season, below.