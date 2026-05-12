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Mohamed Saeed

‘Ungrateful to complain’ - Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals how he handles being an ‘international celebrity’

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Playing for the biggest club in the world and captaining his country naturally brings a level of scrutiny that few humans will ever experience. Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has opened up about the surreal reality of living as a global icon, acknowledging that while fame has stripped away his privacy, he refuses to wallow in the negatives.

  • Life in the spotlight

    For Mbappe, the transition from a teenage prodigy at Monaco to a global commercial juggernaut has been as rapid as one of his trademark sprints. Leading a life where he cannot even buy a baguette without causing a riot, the Frenchman has had to adapt to a world where his every movement is choreographed by security and advisors.

    Despite the intense pressure and the feeling of no longer belonging to himself, the Real Madrid forward remains grounded.

    “I’ll try to be positive,” Mbappe said in interview with Vanity Fair when asked about life as an international celebrity. “It’s cool. Of course, it’s hard, because you have this feeling of no longer belonging to yourself-of belonging to everyone. But at the same time, it’s a life we chose.”

    “Maybe not to this degree, but we chose it nonetheless. We signed up for this. And it’s difficult to focus on the negative when millions and millions and millions of people express their gratitude, their recognition, and their love. So I find it a little ungrateful to complain.”

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    Navigating the turbulence of Madrid and Paris

    Since Kylian arrived in Spain, the scrutiny has only intensified, with local media quick to label him as individualistic during difficult runs of form. Reflecting on his maturity, Mbappe admitted he has grown significantly since his early days in the capital. “I haven’t always handled this situation extremely well,” he added, “because I became famous very young. And so I didn’t have the wisdom, the open-mindedness, or the empathy to sometimes put myself in people’s shoes and understand that sometimes they’ll only ever see me once - they’ll never see me again except on TV. So I try to have a little more empathy now, even if sometimes people push the limits.”

  • The weight of the captain’s armband

    As the captain of Les Bleus, Mbappe is no longer just the star striker; he is the face of the nation. Following a spectacular hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final that ultimately ended in defeat, the 27-year-old is driven by the desire to bring a third star to the French jersey.

    He views the immense expectations of his compatriots not as a burden, but as a shared cultural trait. “A French person loves to complain. A French person loves being unhappy. We’re just French,” he joked when discussing the pressure from back home.

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    Ready to lead France again

    With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now just around the corner, Mbappe appears fully prepared to embrace the responsibility of leading France on football’s biggest stage once again. He is serious about his role as a leader on the international stage. “There is nothing greater than representing one’s country,” he stated.

    “You enter into the galaxy of international players.” Regarding the painful loss in Qatar, he remains focused on the future: “You have to move forward. You can’t go back. We have to take that disappointment and transform it into motivation to try to truly change the course of history, and to give ourselves the opportunity to reach another final, which will be extremely difficult, and to try to bring back the third star.”

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