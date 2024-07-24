Delphine Cascarino Lyon Women 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Competition for Alex Morgan as San Diego Wave close in on signing France star Delphine Cascarino on free transfer

NWSLAlex MorganDelphine CascarinoSan Diego Wave FCWomen's footballLyon

Alex Morgan's San Diego Wave are reportedly closing in on signing former Lyon star Delphine Cascarino on a free transfer.

  • Cascarino left Lyon this summer
  • France star a free agent ahead of Olympics
  • Set to join Morgan's San Diego Wave
