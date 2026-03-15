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Francesco Guerrieri

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Como v Roma: Celik forced off through injury – his condition

The Turkish full-back was forced off twenty minutes before the end of the match due to an injury; Tsimikas came on in his place

There is no good news for Roma, who lost away at Como in a crucial clash with Champions League qualification at stake, and now also risk losing Zeki Celik to injury. The Turkish full-back started on the right in Gasperini’s classic 3-4-2-1 formation; his substitution was not planned, but with twenty minutes remaining, the player was forced to leave the pitch due to a physical problem. Tsimikas came on in his place, but Celik’s condition is causing concern among the Giallorossi ahead of their upcoming matches. The Turkish player will undergo thorough scans this week to assess the extent of the injury and, above all, the recovery time.

Update to follow

  • WHO COULD PLAY IN PLACE OF CELIK

    Roma’s next match is scheduled for Thursday 19 March at 9pm, when they face Bologna in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 at the Olimpico (the first leg ended 1-1). It remains to be seen whether Celik will be available for that match; if he is unable to play, Rensch – who came on in the 56th minute against Como (in place of El Shaarawy), or Tsimikas could feature, having replaced Celik in the defeat against Fabregas’s side; in that case, he would move to the left flank with Wesley (suspended for the next league match against Lecce following today’s red card) shifting to the right.

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