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'It’s time to say goodbye' -The new Como signing Trevoh Chalobah writes emotional Chelsea farewell after 18 years
The end of an 18-year Stamford Bridge journey
Chalobah has bid a final, tearful farewell to the Blues after his high-profile transfer to Italian side was officially ratified on Sunday. The 27-year-old England international departs West London, bringing to a close a nearly two-decade-long stint with the club he first joined as a primary school student.
Taking to social media to address the fans and staff who supported him throughout his development. The defender, who made 151 appearances for the club across all competitions, did not hold back in expressing his gratitude for the opportunities he received. "After 18 years, it's time to say goodbye to Chelsea," he wrote in his emotional post.
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A dream lived and a purpose fulfilled
Chalobah followed up his initial message with a carousel of photographs showcasing his most significant moments in a Chelsea shirt. The imagery captured the physical and professional transformation of a player who spent two-thirds of his life representing the Blues. His reflections focused on the personal growth he experienced within the club's walls, transitioning from a wide-eyed child into a seasoned professional athlete capable of competing in the world’s most demanding league and on the international stage with England.
"I arrived as a nine-year-old with a dream, and I leave as a man who’s lived that dream in ways I never imagined. This journey tested me, lifted me, and strengthened me. To every teammate, coach, staff member, and supporter, thank you for shaping me. I gave everything I had, and I’m proud of the person this club helped me become," Chalobah said.
Words of wisdom for the Cobham academy
Beyond simply thanking the club, Chalobah used his platform to offer guidance and encouragement to the next generation of talent currently honing their skills at Chelsea’s Cobham training base. The defender has often been cited as an example of perseverance, having navigated various loan moves to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, and Lorient.
"To the young players: the path won't always be smooth. But stay ready, stay positive, and keep your faith. God's timing is always right. Thank you all, truly, with love and gratitude," Chalobah added.
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A new chapter in Serie A with Como
Chalobah now turns his attention to a fresh challenge in Italy, joining a Como project that has attracted significant attention under the leadership of former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Speaking about the influence of his new manager, Chalobah explained how the recruitment process unfolded through direct communication.
“The call with Cesc was really good, he showed how much he wanted me,” said Chalobah. "Knowing Cesc, obviously, he’s been at Chelsea, and I trained with him when I was younger. Now obviously to play under him will be amazing. For sure, I’ll give it my all. I’m excited for this new journey."
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