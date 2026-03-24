Como in the Champions League? The 'problem' of squad lists, the stadium and the UEFA financial fair play settlement requirement

Como’s Champions League dream is becoming an increasingly real prospect. The latest results from the team led by Cesc Fàbregas are positioning the Larians as one of the main contenders for a top-four spot in Serie A – a scenario that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.
But what would actually happen if they qualify? Because, alongside the sporting aspect and the revenue guaranteed by the competition, three key issues emerge: the UEFA lists, the stadium and financial fair play. And this is where, rather than the first problems, situations requiring resolution begin to arise.