Buzzi
Como act fast to tie down Cesc Fabregas' key attacker amid heavy transfer interest
Securing future of breakout star
Como have prepared a new contract until 2031 to keep Diao away from several top European clubs following his flying start to the campaign. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the hierarchy acted after the winger bagged two goals in the league and scored in Como's historic 4-1 Champions League debut win over RB Leipzig.
After coming off the bench to inspire a turnaround against Udinese in the Serie A opener, the 21-year-old has established himself as the undisputed master of the right flank.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical evolution under Cesc Fabregas
Fabregas commended the youngster's tactical maturation after he struck twice during an emphatic 4-1 triumph away to Genoa in early September. Highlighting his pupil's willingness to help out at the back, the manager stated: "Diao played his most complete match since he's been at Como. We need to educate these lads; they're twenty years old, and it's normal for them to play one match at an 8 and one at a 5. Today I really liked how he worked defensively: if he improves there, he can become a top player."
Overcoming past career injury heartbreak
The planned deal comes after Diao overcame a broken bone in his right foot in April 2025 and a painful summer relapse. He is now fully fit and tops the Serie A dribbling charts with 16 successful take-ons in five games. Alongside Nico Paz and Baturina, this young attacking trio has made Como one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the league.
- Getty Images Sport
Maintaining momentum through elite tests
Diao's main job is now staying fit and avoiding injuries amid a busy run of Serie A and European games. His confidence is sky-high after starting two games in a row for Senegal during the international break. If he keeps working hard at both ends of the pitch, he can help Fabregas' side push for another top-four finish this season.
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