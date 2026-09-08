Nicolo Campo
Como 1907 show incredible class as they hand Roberta Picchi new contract following breast cancer diagnosis
Picchi handed contract extension
Como 1907 have confirmed that striker Picchi has been diagnosed with breast cancer following extensive medical tests. In a remarkable show of solidarity, the club acted swiftly to extend the 34-year-old forward's contract until the end of the 2027-28 season. The decisive move ensures the Italian footballer can focus entirely on her treatment and rehabilitation without any uncertainty surrounding her playing future.
Club confirms unwavering support
The club hierarchy reaffirmed that their internal medical staff will work directly with external oncology specialists to oversee the player's upcoming therapy. Confirming the news via an official club release, the Italian outfit announced: "Como 1907 can confirm that Roberta Picchi has been diagnosed with breast cancer following a series of medical examinations.
"Roberta will now begin her treatment, supported throughout by the Club's medical team, who will work closely with the specialists responsible for her care. Everyone at Como 1907 is alongside Roberta and will give her and her family all the support they need during the months ahead."
Commitment ensures peace mind
The contract renewal underlines the Larian outfit's deep institutional commitment to standing by their player during the most difficult challenge of her life off the pitch. The club concluded their statement by confirming the long-term deal and requesting privacy for the forward: "As part of that continued commitment, the Club has also renewed Roberta's contract until the end of the 2027-28 season. At this time, we ask that Roberta's privacy is respected as she focuses on her treatment and recovery."
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Upcoming campaign tests resolve
On the pitch, Selena Mazzantini's side must adjust to life without their seasoned striker when they travel to face Brescia in the Coppa Italia Women on September 20. Another stern test follows a week later when the team open their 2026-27 Serie A Women campaign with a high-profile home clash against AC Milan at Centro Sportivo SNEF Lambrone. The squad will aim to harness collective unity to start strong while dedicating their early-season efforts to Picchi's recovery.
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