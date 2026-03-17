An astounding comeback! Bodo/Glimt's Champions League fairytale ends as five-star Sporting CP book quarter-final spot with epic comeback

The fairytale run of the Norwegian club from a fishing town of around 55,000 people north of the Arctic Circle is officially over. Sporting produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the tournament's long history on Tuesday night, dismantling their shocked opponents 5-0 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The visitors had arrived with a healthy 3-0 cushion from the first leg at their 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium. However, they were met by a relentless home side that dominated possession from the opening whistle, proving that the heavy disadvantage was certainly not insurmountable.