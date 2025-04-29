'Come to the party!' - Former Arsenal hero challenges 'world class' Martin Odegaard to reach Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice's level in blockbuster Champions League semi-final against PSG
William Gallas wants Martin Odegaard to steal the show in the massive Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG on Tuesday night.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gallas wants starring performance from 'quiet' Odegaard
- Arsenal face PSG in first leg on Tuesday night
- Norwegian has 'potential to be a match-winner'