The reigning MLS champions take on the holding Liga MX title winners in a continental clash

The Columbus Crew host Club America at Lower.Com Field Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup, a contest that pits the league champions of both MLS and LIGA MX against each other.

The competition has been held annually since 2018, with the lone exception in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLS has claimed victory in three of the five matches, with Liga MX winning the inaugural edition against Toronto FC and then again in 2023, against LAFC. The Crew were the 2021 victors.

This time around, it's a battle between two serial winners. America are back-to-back league champions and the Crew are in their third Cup final of the calendar year. It's a match between North America's two best teams at the moment, a night in which excellence will take center stage as two elite programs go head-to-head in the chase for glory.

"In every game, especially in these finals," Crew forward Christian Ramirez said, "you have to learn to suffer and get through those moments and still be able to impose yourself and your style of play."

Ramirez, goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, and America's Alex Zendejas sat down with GOAL to discuss the match, and how focus and mentality will play a key role in each side achieving their goal.