Colorado Rapids reportedly set to hire Tottenham's assistant coach Matt Wells as new manager

Wells is currently part of Thomas Frank’s staff at Spurs and previously worked under Ange Postecoglou, where he took on significant responsibility during training sessions and match preparation.

Before returning to North London, Wells served as an assistant to Scott Parker at Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugge - a stretch that included promotions and European experience. He also began his coaching career in Tottenham’s academy, where he coached the club’s Under-18 side.

The Athletic reports that Colorado has been encouraged by Wells’ background and potential, believing he fits the club’s desire for a cohesive approach between coaching and recruitment as it looks to elevate a young core.