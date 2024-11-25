Coleen Rooney Rebekah VardyGetty/ITV
Gill Clark

Coleen Rooney receives shock praise from Wagatha Christie rival Rebekah Vardy after completing first 'I'm A Celebrity' Bushtucker Trial surrounded by rats, cockroaches & worms

W. RooneyJ. Vardy

Coleen Rooney has surprisingly come in for praise from rival Rebekah Vardy after completing her first Bucktucker Trial on 'I'm A Celebrity'.

  • Coleen appearing in 'I'm A Celebrity'
  • Takes on rats, cockroaches and worms
  • Vardy impressed by her performance
