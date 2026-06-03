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Cole Palmer joins Wayne Lineker in Ibiza as Chelsea star moves on from England World Cup squad heartache
Ibiza reunion as England prep starts
While his international team-mates were landing in Florida to begin their World Cup preparations, Palmer was seen soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean. The 24-year-old forward has headed back to Ibiza to find some solace after the disappointment of being left out of the national setup for the tournament this summer.
Palmer was spotted alongside O Beach Ibiza owner Lineker, with the pair posing for social media at the famous beach club. It is a familiar haunt for the Chelsea attacker, who also visited the 63-year-old entrepreneur’s venue last summer following his involvement in the Club World Cup. This time, however, the backdrop of his holiday is one of international exclusion rather than post-season celebration.
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Tuchel’s tough call on Chelsea star
The decision to leave Palmer at home was one of the most significant calls made by Tuchel. Despite being a revelation during his first year at Stamford Bridge, the former Manchester City man has struggled to maintain that blistering form over the most recent campaign. A season disrupted by minor injuries and consistency issues ultimately cost him a place on the plane to the United States.
In the 2024-25 season, Palmer managed to record 15 Premier League goals. This return was five fewer than he achieved during Enzo Maresca’s debut year in charge of the Blues. It seems those on-pitch problems were enough for Tuchel to look elsewhere as he finalised his squad for the biggest tournament in world football.
England heat vs Island life
The contrast between Palmer’s surroundings and those of the Three Lions squad could not be more stark. While the forward was pictured on a bright yellow sofa with a bottle of vodka on the table, the England players were being put through their paces in 32 degrees heat in Miami. Tuchel’s group has wasted no time in acclimatising to the humidity at the Belgrove Resort and Spa in Palm Beach.
England are set to face New Zealand in Tampa Bay this Saturday in their first warm-up fixture, followed by a final friendly against Costa Rica on June 10. From there, they will head to their base camp in Kansas City to prepare for a group stage that includes clashes with Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. Palmer, meanwhile, is expected to have his first extended break from the spotlight since his high-profile move from Manchester.
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A much-needed reset for Palmer
Since his move to West London in 2023, Palmer has had very little opportunity to rest, having become a mainstay for both Chelsea and England, formerly managed by Sir Gareth Southgate. The physical and mental demands of the past 12 months appear to have taken their toll, making this enforced period of downtime potentially beneficial for his long-term club career.
For Palmer, the focus now shifts to a full pre-season with Chelsea, where he will hope to rediscover the form that made him the talk of the Premier League and earn his way back into Tuchel’s plans for the future.